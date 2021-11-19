Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate deadly highway collision near Lamont

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 8:19 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

A man is dead after a highway crash involving a van and a semi-truck near Lamont, Alta., police said Friday evening.

In a news release issued just before 6 p.m., the RCMP said emergency crews were called to a collision on Highway 15 west of Range Road 193, about 70 km northeast of Edmonton.

“The highway is blocked as a result of the collision and traffic is being diverted,” police said. “Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

“Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours while the investigation is completed.”

Police did not say which vehicle the man who died was travelling in or if anybody else was injured.

