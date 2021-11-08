RCMP believe weather a factor in 2 northern Alberta highway crashes, 1 of which was deadly

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Global News on Monday that investigators believe dense fog and icy roads may be factors in two serious crashes on a northern Alberta highway, one of which left a man dead.

According to the RCMP, the fatal crash involved a car and a pickup truck and. They said police were called to the collision at 5:07 p.m.

In a news release issued shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, police said the crash occurred on Highway 2, about five kilometres north of the town of Sexsmith.

Police said emergency services personnel, including members of the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment, responded to the scene and an investigation is underway.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both vehicles were travelling northbound on Highway 2 when the collision occurred,” the RCMP said, adding the man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who died was the only person in the car. Police said two people were in the truck but neither was injured.

“Northbound traffic on Highway 2 has been diverted at Highway 674,” police said. “An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation. RCMP are advising motorists travelling in the area to expect delays.”

2nd collision on Highway 2 near Sexsmith

The RCMP issued a news release late Monday afternoon following an unrelated collision on Highway 2 in northern Alberta.

Police said that crash occurred in the area of Highway 2 and Township Road 734 and involved an SUV and a logging truck.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the southbound semi-truck collided with the SUV travelling eastbound on Township Road 734 from Sexsmith,” the RCMP said.

“The driver of the SUV, an adult female, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not physically injured.”

The RCMP were called to that collision at 4:23 p.m.

Police said while an investigation continues, southbound traffic on Highway 2 has been reduced to one lane. They said drivers in the area should expect delays.