Traffic

School bus impaled by logs after collision north of Edmonton in Barrhead

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 12:47 pm
A school bus was impaled by logs in Barrhead, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
A school bus was impaled by logs in Barrhead, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Credit: Bryce Driessen

RCMP and the Barrhead Fire Department responded to a collision in the Alberta town Tuesday morning, where several logs ended up crashing into the side of a school bus.

It happened at 8:37 a.m. at the intersection of 53 Avenue/Highway 18 and 49 Street/Grizzly Trail/Highway 33, near the Fas Gas station at the centre of the town.

An Alberta RCMP spokesperson said a logging truck was turning, when some logs on the overhang swung out and went through the side of the school bus.

A school bus was impaled by logs in Barrhead, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
A school bus was impaled by logs in Barrhead, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Credit: Bryce Driessen

Police said there were an unknown number of students on the bus at the time but no one was injured.

The bus belonged to the Pembina Hills School Division, which said there were elementary, junior high and high school students on Bus #25 when the crash happened.

The school division also wasn’t sure how many kids were on the bus, but also said there were no serious injuries. Parents were contacted by phone, the division said.

“We are so thankful that no one was injured. The school division will continue to provide support for students and families in consideration of their emotional needs due to this incident,” the school division said in a statement on its website.

The road will remain closed for a few hours as crews clean up, RCMP said shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Barrhead is about 100 kilometres north of Edmonton.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
