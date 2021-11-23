Image of possible suspect vehicle released in Surrey, B.C. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for witnesses and dashcam footage after a shooting in Surrey, B.C. that damaged a residence’s garage door.

No one was injured in the Nov. 11 incident, which took place in the area of the 16700 block of 17A Avenue in South Surrey, but RCMP have released new footage of a possible suspect vehicle.

Read more: At least five people stabbed in downtown Vancouver fight

“The shooting caused minor property damage and thankfully no one was injured,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“The motive of the shooting is still under investigation and we are looking for additional witnesses as well as dashcam footage to assist with advancing the investigation.”

1:56 Surrey Police Vote Initiative reaches petition goal Surrey Police Vote Initiative reaches petition goal – Nov 15, 2021

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. Officers searched the scene that night and found indications that fireworks had gone off, but no evidence of a shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

A resident later noticed the damage to their garage door and reported the incident.

Anyone who was in the area that night and saw anything suspicious or has footage of what took place is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.