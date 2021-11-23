Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Image of possible suspect vehicle released in Surrey, B.C. shooting

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 4:22 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP seek witnesses or dashcam video of Nov. 11 Surrey shooting' RCMP seek witnesses or dashcam video of Nov. 11 Surrey shooting
Surrey RCMP are asking for any witnesses or dashcam of a shooting earlier this month. An image released by the police shows a possible suspect vehicle in the incident. It happened at around 10 p.m. on November 11th -- in the 16700-block of 17A Avenue.

Police are searching for witnesses and dashcam footage after a shooting in Surrey, B.C. that damaged a residence’s garage door.

No one was injured in the Nov. 11 incident, which took place in the area of the 16700 block of 17A Avenue in South Surrey, but RCMP have released new footage of a possible suspect vehicle.

Read more: At least five people stabbed in downtown Vancouver fight

“The shooting caused minor property damage and thankfully no one was injured,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“The motive of the shooting is still under investigation and we are looking for additional witnesses as well as dashcam footage to assist with advancing the investigation.”

Click to play video: 'Surrey Police Vote Initiative reaches petition goal' Surrey Police Vote Initiative reaches petition goal
Surrey Police Vote Initiative reaches petition goal – Nov 15, 2021

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. Officers searched the scene that night and found indications that fireworks had gone off, but no evidence of a shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

A resident later noticed the damage to their garage door and reported the incident.

Anyone who was in the area that night and saw anything suspicious or has footage of what took place is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagBC RCMP tagSurrey crime tagSurrey police tagsouth surrey tagsouth surrey shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers