At least five people stabbed during fight in downtown Vancouver on Sunday

At least five people were stabbed during a fight in the downtown Vancouver neighbourhood of Yaletown on Sunday.

Some were treated in the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, including wounds to their faces, stomachs, backs and legs, said a Monday statement from Vancouver police.

The fight broke out around 8:30 p.m. near Davie Street and Mainland Street and officers believe there could be more victims.

“It appears this was an altercation between two groups of intoxicated men who had come to Vancouver to party,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in the release.

“We know at least five people were seriously hurt, however it’s possible there are more injuries we don’t know about, because many of the people fled without speaking to police.”

The five known victims suffered were all men from Surrey and Langley, said police.

Two suspects in their 30s — also men from Surrey — have been identified but are not in police custody.

“This level of violence in such a populated area is unsettling,” said Addison.

“Fortunately, our officers responded quickly and identified the people involved, and we don’t believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.”