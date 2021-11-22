Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

At least five people stabbed during fight in downtown Vancouver on Sunday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 1:48 pm
A water taxi travels on False Creek as boats are moored in a marina near Yaletown condo towers, in Vancouver, on July 13, 2014. View image in full screen
A water taxi travels on False Creek as boats are moored in a marina near Yaletown condo towers, in Vancouver, on July 13, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

At least five people were stabbed during a fight in the downtown Vancouver neighbourhood of Yaletown on Sunday.

Some were treated in the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, including wounds to their faces, stomachs, backs and legs, said a Monday statement from Vancouver police.

The fight broke out around 8:30 p.m. near Davie Street and Mainland Street and officers believe there could be more victims.

Read more: Surrey RCMP head says city’s ruling party made deliberate move to ‘undermine’ safety

“It appears this was an altercation between two groups of intoxicated men who had come to Vancouver to party,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in the release.

“We know at least five people were seriously hurt, however it’s possible there are more injuries we don’t know about, because many of the people fled without speaking to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

The five known victims suffered were all men from Surrey and Langley, said police.

Click to play video: 'Questions about why the Abbotsford Police would turn down help from the Vancouver Police during flooding' Questions about why the Abbotsford Police would turn down help from the Vancouver Police during flooding
Questions about why the Abbotsford Police would turn down help from the Vancouver Police during flooding

Two suspects in their 30s — also men from Surrey — have been identified but are not in police custody.

“This level of violence in such a populated area is unsettling,” said Addison.

“Fortunately, our officers responded quickly and identified the people involved, and we don’t believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagvancouver police tagVPD tagLangley tagVancouver Police Department tagVancouver crime tagYaletown tagDowntown Vancouver Crime tagYaletown stabbings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers