Mill rate increase part of City of Regina’s 2022 proposed budget

Send this page to someone via email

Citizens of Regina could be paying more to the city next year based on a mill rate increase in the proposed budget for 2022.

City administration revealed its proposal for next year’s budget on Tuesday morning which features a 3.49 per cent mill rate increase. It works out to $6.31 per month or around $75 per year for the average assessed home valued at $315,000.

There’s also a five per cent rate increase recommended for the 2022 utility fund budget, which would mean a rate increase of $7.25 per month or about $87 per year for the average homeowner.

The suggested rate increase would see two per cent dedicated to accelerating the replacement of lead pipe connections and three per cent to fund operations, maintenance and the long-term utility capital plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Administration said that the mill rate increase allows the city to invest in projects which align with strategic initiatives, including:

$6.9 million for recreation programming and infrastructure;

$6.3 million to advance Regina’s target of being renewable by 2050;

$5.5 million for the development of a household food and yard waste program;

$1.4 million for community safety and well-being initiatives;

$1.2 million to create safer sidewalks and maintenance; and

$1 million to make recreation and leisure activities more accessible for people with disabilities.

The proposed mill rate hike is a result of the dedicated mill rate for Mosaic Stadium at 0.45 per cent, which in 2022 will be in year 10 of its 10-year commitment.

There is also 0.50 per cent towards the Recreational Infrastructure Program, 1.22 per cent for civic operations and an added investment in the Regina Police Service at 1.32 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Camp Hope residents transition to temporary emergency shelter

An investment of $136 million is proposed for the 2022 General Capital Fund to focus on infrastructure maintenance and renewal of roads, bridges, sidewalks and city-owned and operated facilities.

Additionally, the city wants to invest $119 million in capital work related to Regina’s water utility which administration said operates on a full cost-recovery basis. This includes $42 million to improve water pressure throughout Regina and $10 million to replace and upgrade water meters throughout Regina to provide real-time information and improve efficiency.

Council will consider the proposed budget and any amendments next month.

The Regina police budget is set to be reviewed at 9 a.m. on Dec. 15, while the operating, capital and utility budgets will be discussed at 9 a.m. on Dec. 16 and 17.

The city said residents wanting to address city council can attend the meeting via teleconference. However, a written submission and telephone number must be provided to the city clerk’s office by email or by calling 306-777-7262 no later than 12 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Advertisement