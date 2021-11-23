‘Unprecedented’ number of animals being brought to Wildlife Haven

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s largest wildlife rehabilitation centre said Tuesday that it is nearly at capacity and needs help.

The Wildlife Haven says it has experienced a 21 per cent increase this year and the charity has treated over 3,045 wild animals already.

The average daily cost of wild animal patients in care at Wildlife Haven comes to $50 per day and Manitobans can donate if they would like to lend a hand.

“This unprecedented number of patients is the highest the charity has ever seen,” Wildlife Haven said.

These capacity concerns are largely due to the nature of these harsh Manitoba winters as they are causing patients to need extended care.

“The Team attributes the steep increase in patient numbers to a few different factors, including severe climates such as droughts and wind storms. Human impact is always a concern; Window strikes, car collisions, electrocutions are but a few of the injuries they see all too often” the centre said.

The animals are being admitted every single day and that trend is expected to continue to grow all winter.

The Wildlife Haven team is making urgent changes and modifications to existing spaces on campus to accommodate these new patients.

The centre has been around since 1984 and has treated over 50,000 wild animals in the province.

