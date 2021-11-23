Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Raptors

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Raptors (8-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Toronto. He’s ninth in the NBA scoring 25.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-3 at home. Memphis gives up 114.9 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Raptors are 6-4 on the road. Toronto has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.6 points. Morant is averaging 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Fred VanVleet averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Gary Trent Jr. is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hamstring), Sam Merrill: out (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out (groin).

Raptors: OG Anunoby: day to day (hip), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

