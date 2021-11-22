Menu

Crime

Woman’s death in northeast Edmonton over the weekend deemed suspicious: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 6:24 pm
EPS, Edmonton Police Service View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a woman’s death at a northeast Edmonton home, police said in a news release on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the area of 139 Avenue and 35 Street at about 8 p.m. on Sunday after someone reported an injured woman. Once police arrived, they found the woman and provided first aid, but she died of her injuries.

Investigators said they consider the death to be suspicious.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, police said.

