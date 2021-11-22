Another 98 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported another 98 positive tests for the COVID-19 on Monday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 20,706.

The total represents three days’ worth of new cases as the agency no longer updates its dashboard on weekends.

It also lifts the seven-day rolling average number of new daily cases up 31.7. A week ago, that number was 24.4.

Another 63 people were cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 20,145.

It’s been almost three weeks since any COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Waterloo Region, leaving the death toll at 205.

Story continues below advertisement

5:51 What parents need to know about the COVID vaccine for kids What parents need to know about the COVID vaccine for kids

The area now has 251 active cases, the highest total reported since July 14.

There are also 10 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, including four people who are in intensive care.

The area is back down to 11 COVID-19 outbreaks despite new ones declared at Waterloo International Airport, at an unnamed retail location and in a career, skills and training site.

Outbreaks have been declared over at Wilfrid Laurier University, St Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener, St Brigid Catholic School in Ayr, an unnamed manufacturing plant an a wedding event at an unnamed meeting and event facility.

On Friday, Waterloo Public Health statistics have been affected by upping the area’s population.

So, while another 863 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated residents to 913,666, the overall vaccination rate of 74.73 per cent is less than 76.62 announced Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says there have now been 913,666 vaccinations done in the area, which is 2,622 more than was reported on Friday.

Ontario is reporting 627 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, breaking a four-day trend that saw case counts above 700. However, cases continue to rise week over week. The provincial case total now stands at 612,318.

For comparison, last Monday saw 552 new cases and the previous Monday saw 480. All three Monday’s saw similar testing volumes in the 20,000 range.

Of the 627 new cases recorded, the data showed 282 were unvaccinated people, 23 were partially vaccinated people, 286 were fully vaccinated people and for 36 people the vaccination status was unknown. The number of cases among vaccinated individuals has surpassed cases among unvaccinated people.

According to Monday’s report, 92 cases were recorded in Toronto, 53 each in Peel Region and Simcoe Muskoka, 38 in York Region, 37 in Sudbury and 35 in Waterloo. All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,968 as one more death was reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues