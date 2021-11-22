Menu

Canada

Queen Elizabeth says her thoughts are with the people of B.C. following flooding

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 7:20 pm
CANADA - MAY 06, 1971: At Kelowna; B.C.; Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip admire a glass-enclosed sculpture presented to them by Mayor Hilbert Roth (right) during their visit there. View image in full screen
CANADA - MAY 06, 1971: At Kelowna; B.C.; Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip admire a glass-enclosed sculpture presented to them by Mayor Hilbert Roth (right) during their visit there. Photo by Bob Olsen/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has sent a message to the people of B.C. following the recent flooding that hit the province.

A statement on behalf of the Queen says her “thoughts are with the people of British Columbia” as they continue to confront the “recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recovery and rebuilding.”

The 95-year-old monarch, who recently sprained her back, also expresses gratitude to the first responders and volunteers “who continue to provide comfort and support during this difficult time.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Another atmospheric river event likely Thursday, Environment Canada warns' B.C. floods: Another atmospheric river event likely Thursday, Environment Canada warns
B.C. floods: Another atmospheric river event likely Thursday, Environment Canada warns

Read more: B.C. to experience a ‘parade of storms’ as atmospheric rivers make landfall

Environment Canada says a “parade of storms” is going to make landfall over B.C. in the coming days bringing a lot of rain to many parts of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s warning preparedness meteorologist, Armel Castellan, said Monday while there will be rain over the next few days, the next storm of concern is Thursday.

“The forecast going forward for the South Coast is very wet,” Castellan said.

