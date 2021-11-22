Queen Elizabeth says her thoughts are with the people of B.C. following flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Queen Elizabeth has sent a message to the people of B.C. following the recent flooding that hit the province.

A statement on behalf of the Queen says her “thoughts are with the people of British Columbia” as they continue to confront the “recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recovery and rebuilding.”

The 95-year-old monarch, who recently sprained her back, also expresses gratitude to the first responders and volunteers “who continue to provide comfort and support during this difficult time.”

B.C. floods: Another atmospheric river event likely Thursday, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada says a “parade of storms” is going to make landfall over B.C. in the coming days bringing a lot of rain to many parts of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s warning preparedness meteorologist, Armel Castellan, said Monday while there will be rain over the next few days, the next storm of concern is Thursday.

“The forecast going forward for the South Coast is very wet,” Castellan said.