COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 1 death, 60 new cases since last update

Nova Scotia reported one new death and 60 new cases of COVID-19 since the province’s last update on Nov. 19.

In a release Monday, the province said a man in his 90s in the Western Zone has died. He is the 107th person to die from COVID-19 in the province and the 13th since Aug. 1.

“COVID-19 is still here. It isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and it continues to take loved ones away from family and friends,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release.

“My thoughts are with everyone who is grieving. Let’s prevent anyone else from going through this pain by getting fully vaccinated, staying home if you are sick and following public health measures.”

Of the 60 new cases, 35 are in the Western Zone, 18 are in the Northern Zone, six are in the Western Zone and one is in the Eastern Zone. The province said there is evidence of community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

There are now 193 active cases of COVID-19. Sixteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,577 tests on Nov. 19, 2,268 tests on Nov. 20, and 2,704 tests on Nov. 21.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 at East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash, which has been experiencing an outbreak. So far, a total of 32 residents and 10 staff members at the home have tested positive and three residents have died.

Over the last three days, an additional eight schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

Updated vaccination data was not available Monday due to technical issues, but as of Friday, 84.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 80.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

