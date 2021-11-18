N.S. hikes fines, creates new penalty for those flouting COVID-19 rules

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is increasing its fines and adding a new offence category for individuals and organizations that ignore public health orders after a recent multi-day faith gathering led to a spike in COVID-19 cases, resulting in an outbreak at a long-term care home and three deaths.

The province has said organizers of the gathering hosted by the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Amherst, N.S., did not check people’s proof of vaccination, which is a requirement for church events outside of regular weekly services.

While the pastor was fined $2,422, Premier Tim Houston said Wednesday that the current fines were “not enough” and he would be looking to make changes to the level of fines.

In a release Thursday, the province said there is a new category of offence “that will hold organizers directly responsible for contravening the act and putting themselves and others in danger.”

It said fines will start at $2,422 for a first offence and increase to $11,622 for individuals who either organize or attend an illegal gathering.

For organizations, a first-time offence will carry a penalty of $11,622. For the second and each subsequent offence, that fine will rise to $57,622.

The release said the fines include victim surcharge and other court fees and individuals can also face jail time. The new fines are effective immediately.

“I don’t want any more loved ones being lost due to this type of reckless behaviour and the fines that were in place were not enough to discourage it,” said Premier Tim Houston in a release. “My hope is that by substantially increasing fines and increasing enforcement we can save lives.”

The province says more than 1,375 summary offence tickets have been issued under the Health Protection and Emergency Management acts since the provincial state of emergency was declared, totaling $1.7 million.