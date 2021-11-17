‘Totally disgusting:’ N.S. premier reacts to pastor’s comments on COVID-19 outbreak, concerned about enforcement delays
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston on Wednesday reacted to comments that he said “downplayed the loss of life,” after a faith gathering was linked to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a seniors home. Houston called the comments “totally disgusting” and said a fine has been issued in relation to the event, but feels that it is “not enough” and that there was an “enforcement and compliance issue.”