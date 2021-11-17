Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
November 17 2021 12:46pm
02:42

‘Totally disgusting:’ N.S. premier reacts to pastor’s comments on COVID-19 outbreak, concerned about enforcement delays

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston on Wednesday reacted to comments that he said “downplayed the loss of life,” after a faith gathering was linked to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a seniors home. Houston called the comments “totally disgusting” and said a fine has been issued in relation to the event, but feels that it is “not enough” and that there was an “enforcement and compliance issue.”

Advertisement

Video Home