Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Uber, Tokyo Smoke team up to allow Ontario pot purchases through Eats app

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2021 9:51 am
An Uber Eats delivery person pictured in this April 23, 2018 file photo.
An Uber Eats delivery person pictured in this April 23, 2018 file photo. File / Getty Images

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Uber Technologies Inc. is teaming up with one of Canopy Growth Corp.’s brands to facilitate cannabis purchases and fight the illicit pot market.

The U.S. tech company says it will now allow users of its Uber Eats app to order cannabis products for pickup from Tokyo Smoke.

The companies say the orders will be fulfilled within an hour, a promise they hope will wrestle some sales away from illegal pot dealers.

Read more: Toronto police warn public of cannabis products that resemble mainstream snacks

The Ontario Cannabis Store estimates the illicit market handled about 52.9 per cent of Ontario’s cannabis purchases between April 1 and June 30.

To access Tokyo Smoke’s store on the Uber Eats app, consumers will have to search the word ‘cannabis’ and then confirm their age before a menu pops up.

Story continues below advertisement

When consumers arrive at a Tokyo Smoke location to pick up their order, the pot store’s staff will check their ID to ensure they meet the age limit for purchasing cannabis.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Uber tagOntario Cannabis taguber eats tagTokyo Smoke tagUber Eats App tagOntario Pot Orders tagUber Eats Pot tagUber Eats Tokyo Smoke tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers