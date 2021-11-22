Uber, Tokyo Smoke team up to allow Ontario pot purchases through Eats app

Send this page to someone via email

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Uber Technologies Inc. is teaming up with one of Canopy Growth Corp.’s brands to facilitate cannabis purchases and fight the illicit pot market.

The U.S. tech company says it will now allow users of its Uber Eats app to order cannabis products for pickup from Tokyo Smoke.

The companies say the orders will be fulfilled within an hour, a promise they hope will wrestle some sales away from illegal pot dealers.

Read more: Toronto police warn public of cannabis products that resemble mainstream snacks

The Ontario Cannabis Store estimates the illicit market handled about 52.9 per cent of Ontario’s cannabis purchases between April 1 and June 30.

To access Tokyo Smoke’s store on the Uber Eats app, consumers will have to search the word ‘cannabis’ and then confirm their age before a menu pops up.

Story continues below advertisement

When consumers arrive at a Tokyo Smoke location to pick up their order, the pot store’s staff will check their ID to ensure they meet the age limit for purchasing cannabis.