Police investigate mischief following downtown Hamilton demonstration opposing arrests in B.C.

Police say they have started a mischief probe into a rally that tied up traffic on Bay Street North and saw a message painted on the Hamilton roadway Sunday afternoon.

An estimated 175 people attended the rally supporting those arrested in connection with a battle over the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in B.C., which launched several protests across Canada in recent days.

The large message painted in pink on Bay near York Boulevard was in support of First Nations groups who say they’re defending the traditional lands of the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan.

“The group closed the street and some participants proceeded to paint the words ‘All OUT FOR WEDZINKWA’ on the roadway using household paint and tools,” Hamilton police said in a release.

Authorities say the message was removed “out of concern for public and traffic safety” and that costs incurred by the city for cleanup were under $5,000.

Tensions rose late last week when Mounties in northern B.C. said Thursday morning they were enforcing a court-ordered injunction barring protests from blocking the access road used by the pipeline workers.

An access road that has been blockaded by protesters for almost a week was cleared by police and arrests were made, including 1492 Land Back Lane spokesperson Skyler Williams.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) expressed its concerns over a pair of arrests of journalists in the Gidimt’en camp in Wet’suwet’en territory.

“The RCMP appear to be engaged in harsh military-like tactics with little regard for charter protected rights of Indigenous protesters and those there to report on events as they unfold,” CCLA director Cara Zwibel said in a statement on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a related demonstration blockade that began on Thursday afternoon continues on the Highway 6 bypass between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia.

“Due to this closure, surrounding roadways will see an increase in traffic flow. The OPP is reminding motorists to be patient, plan ahead and obey speed limits on all roadways,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release.

#HaldimandOPP Update: Traffic delays are still ongoing on Argyle Street South at Caithness Street in Caledonia. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. #Caledonia^mg pic.twitter.com/hx7GdgtIIb — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 22, 2021

“Several members of the OPP Provincial Liaison Team are engaged with demonstrators and open dialogue is continuous and ongoing.”

OPP officers recommend detours via 4th Line for northbound traffic and turns on to Haldimand Road 66, McClung and Highway 54 for traffic going southbound.