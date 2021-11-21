Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP put out plea for dashcam video after woman found dead near Pincher Creek

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 8:58 pm
Mounties used a forensic facial imaging artist to complete a composite sketch of the woman they say was found dead near Pincher Creek. View image in full screen
Mounties used a forensic facial imaging artist to complete a composite sketch of the woman they say was found dead near Pincher Creek. Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP officers continue to investigate the circumstances of a woman’s death after her body was found in a rural area south of Pincher Creek on Friday.

After RCMP put out a plea for help to identify the victim with a sketch on Saturday, officers said she was identified. They did not publically release her identity.

Read more: Alberta RCMP need help identifying woman found dead near Pincher Creek

Once again, police are asking for help.

In a news release on Sunday, police said they are looking for dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area of Highway 505 and Range Road 291A between 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 and 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

If you saw suspicious vehicles in the area after dusk on Thursday, call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6000.

