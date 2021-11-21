Alberta RCMP put out plea for dashcam video after woman found dead near Pincher Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP officers continue to investigate the circumstances of a woman’s death after her body was found in a rural area south of Pincher Creek on Friday.

After RCMP put out a plea for help to identify the victim with a sketch on Saturday, officers said she was identified. They did not publically release her identity.

Once again, police are asking for help.

In a news release on Sunday, police said they are looking for dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area of Highway 505 and Range Road 291A between 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 and 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

If you saw suspicious vehicles in the area after dusk on Thursday, call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6000.

