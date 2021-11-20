Alberta RCMP need help identifying woman found dead near Pincher Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Officers in the Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit need help to identify a woman who was found dead in a rural area south of Pincher Creek this week, according to a news release issued Saturday.

On Friday, Nov. 19 before 8 a.m., Pincher Creek emergency services responded to a report of a dead female.

View image in full screen Sketches of the woman’s tattoos. Alberta RCMP

RCMP described her as five feet five inches tall and 100 pounds with a slim build, several tattoos and light brown hair that was dyed an orange or red colour. She could be anywhere between 25 and 45 years old.

Mounties used a forensic facial imaging artist to complete a composite sketch of the woman.

View image in full screen The bracelet the woman was wearing when she was found dead. Alberta RCMP

If you have information about her identity, call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.