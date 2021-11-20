Alberta RCMP need help identifying woman found dead near Pincher Creek

Officers in the Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit need help to identify a woman who was found dead in a rural area south of Pincher Creek this week, according to a news release issued Saturday.
On Friday, Nov. 19 before 8 a.m., Pincher Creek emergency services responded to a report of a dead female.
RCMP described her as five feet five inches tall and 100 pounds with a slim build, several tattoos and light brown hair that was dyed an orange or red colour. She could be anywhere between 25 and 45 years old.
Mounties used a forensic facial imaging artist to complete a composite sketch of the woman.
If you have information about her identity, call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
