Crime

Alberta RCMP need help identifying woman found dead near Pincher Creek

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 5:05 pm
Mounties used a forensic facial imaging artist to complete a composite sketch of the woman they say was found dead near Pincher Creek. View image in full screen
Mounties used a forensic facial imaging artist to complete a composite sketch of the woman they say was found dead near Pincher Creek. Alberta RCMP

Officers in the Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit need help to identify a woman who was found dead in a rural area south of Pincher Creek this week, according to a news release issued Saturday.

On Friday, Nov. 19 before 8 a.m., Pincher Creek emergency services responded to a report of a dead female.

Sketches of the woman’s tattoos. View image in full screen
Sketches of the woman’s tattoos. Alberta RCMP

RCMP described her as five feet five inches tall and 100 pounds with a slim build, several tattoos and light brown hair that was dyed an orange or red colour. She could be anywhere between 25 and 45 years old.

Mounties used a forensic facial imaging artist to complete a composite sketch of the woman.

The bracelet the woman was wearing when she was found dead. View image in full screen
The bracelet the woman was wearing when she was found dead. Alberta RCMP

If you have information about her identity, call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

