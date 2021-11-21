Menu

Hwy. 1 between Chilliwack and Hope opens to essential traffic

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 2:10 pm
The B.C. Highway Patrol says checking to see if motorists are travelling for essential purposes only will be increased this May long weekend. View image in full screen
The B.C. Highway Patrol says checking to see if motorists are travelling for essential purposes only will be increased this May long weekend. B.C. RCMP

DriveBC confirming that Highway 1 is open to essential traffic only in both directions between Old Hope-Princeton Highway, Hope to east of Chilliwack.

The road remains closed from Abbotsford to Chilliwack and traffic is single lane in both directions, so expect delays.

Read more: B.C. highways 1, 3, 7 and Coquihalla closed near Hope due to slides and flooding

Road crews are working to restore normal travel after last week’s flooding.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Truckers stuck in limbo as many highways remain closed' B.C. floods: Truckers stuck in limbo as many highways remain closed
B.C. floods: Truckers stuck in limbo as many highways remain closed

Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope is also open but restricted to essential traffic only.

Read more: Flooding and mudslides in B.C. wreak havoc on highways, forcing evacuations

The Ministry of Transportation defines essential travel to include:

-Transporting essential goods and supplies
-Transporting livestock or agricultural products
-Returning to a farm to care for animals
-Responding to search and rescue and other emergency personnel
-Urgent medical treatments
-Transporting essential personnel
-Highway repair and maintenance
-Returning to your principal home
-Assisting vulnerable or at-risk people
-Exercising an Indigenous or treaty right

With rain expected throughout the week, drivers are advised to exercise caution and watch for crews.

