Hwy. 1 between Chilliwack and Hope opens to essential traffic

DriveBC confirming that Highway 1 is open to essential traffic only in both directions between Old Hope-Princeton Highway, Hope to east of Chilliwack.

The road remains closed from Abbotsford to Chilliwack and traffic is single lane in both directions, so expect delays.

Road crews are working to restore normal travel after last week’s flooding.

Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope is also open but restricted to essential traffic only.

The Ministry of Transportation defines essential travel to include:

-Transporting essential goods and supplies

-Transporting livestock or agricultural products

-Returning to a farm to care for animals

-Responding to search and rescue and other emergency personnel

-Urgent medical treatments

-Transporting essential personnel

-Highway repair and maintenance

-Returning to your principal home

-Assisting vulnerable or at-risk people

-Exercising an Indigenous or treaty right

With rain expected throughout the week, drivers are advised to exercise caution and watch for crews.