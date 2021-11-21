Ontario reports 741 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 741 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total case count in the province to 611,691.

Of the 741 new cases recorded, the data showed 350 were unvaccinated people, 20 were partially vaccinated people, 331 were fully vaccinated people and for 40 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 80 cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 50 in Windsor-Essex, 48 in Ottawa, and 43 in Peel Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,967 as three more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 11,404 vaccines (4,059 for a first shot and 7,345 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 85.9 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, 596,259 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,465 — up from the previous day when it was at 5,317.

The government said 29,799 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 6,884 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 2.6 per cent on Sunday.

Ontario reported 107 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 135 patients in intensive care units and 113 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator.

Advertisement