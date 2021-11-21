SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 741 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for children' Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine for children
Health Canada has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Here’s Caryn Lieberman with everything you need to know.

Ontario is reporting 741 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total case count in the province to 611,691.

Of the 741 new cases recorded, the data showed 350 were unvaccinated people, 20 were partially vaccinated people, 331 were fully vaccinated people and for 40 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 80 cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 50 in Windsor-Essex, 48 in Ottawa, and 43 in Peel Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,967 as three more deaths were reported.

Read more: Union loses injunction to halt TTC’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 11,404 vaccines (4,059 for a first shot and 7,345 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 85.9 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, 596,259 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,465 — up from the previous day when it was at 5,317.

The government said 29,799 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 6,884 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 2.6 per cent on Sunday.

Ontario reported 107 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 135 patients in intensive care units and 113 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagOntario Covid Cases tagontario covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers