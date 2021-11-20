Quebec’s new COVID-19 cases climb to 815 as province prepares to vaccinate children

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 815 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three more virus-related deaths.

According to health officials, hospitalizations and intensive care numbers remained steady at 201 and 45, respectively.

The number of new cases is significantly above the seven-day average of 665.

Quebec public health says 2,190 people received a first dose of the vaccine and 3,524 received a second dose in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 91 per cent of the current eligible population 12 and over have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Health authorities say there are currently 580 outbreaks in the province.

Quebec’s inoculation campaign continued with people 75 and over eligible to book appointments for a third dose booster shot this week.

Next week, bookings will open up to those 70 and over, as well as to people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Quebec to announce kid vaccination plans

The province will soon begin vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11, following Health Canada’s approval of a pediatric vaccine Friday morning.

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed 90.7 per cent efficacy against the novel coronavirus in a clinical trial of children 5 to 11 years old, the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday.

The vaccine will require two doses of 10 micrograms each for kids aged five to 11 — one-third of the dose for adults. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending the two doses be spaced eight weeks apart.

Canada will begin receiving shipments of the doses for young children on Sunday. All 2.9 million doses ordered will be received by the end of the week.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said this is enough vaccine to provide first doses for all eligible children in the country.

Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters the government would unveil details of its children inoculation plan next week. He said the hope is to start as soon as possible.

