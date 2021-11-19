Western Development Museum transformed for Saskatoon Festival of Trees

Send this page to someone via email

A holiday tradition returned on Friday at the Western Development Museum (WDM) in Saskatoon.

The operations manager for the 36th annual Festival of Trees, Raylene Kershaw, said they couldn’t wait to welcome back visitors in-person again.

“It feels amazing to be back in-person for everyone to experience this year,” Kershaw said.

“I think we’re expecting a lot of people to be here. A big turnout.”

This year, the event will feature wreaths, gingerbread cookies and 65 decorated trees.

Kershaw said the 2021 Festival of Trees may look different as health and COVID-19 safety are top of mind.

“When you visit the (WDM), you’ll need to provide your proof of vaccination for people 12 and older and your photo ID or your negative test,” Kershaw said.

“They should make sure to give a little extra time if you are attending one of our ticketed special events just to get through your screening at the door.

“We also have a tent set up outside to keep people sheltered from the elements a little bit so you can watch for that. As well once you get into the festival itself, we’ve gone cashless, so make sure you bring your plastic and we’d be happy to sell you some cookies or a tree.”

The nine-day event is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Nov. 27.

