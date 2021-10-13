Operation Red Nose not offering Saskatchewan safe ride service in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The safe ride service Operation Red Nose will not operate in Saskatchewan for the second year in a row.

The non-profit organization said it had no choice but to push the service to next holiday season since deploying the annual service depends, amongst other things, on the public health situation, read a press release on Wednesday.

Anne-Marie Audet, executive director at the national Operation Red Nose office, said they were really looking forward to bringing the service back in 2021.

“We have put a lot of thought into our decision, and it was a very hard one to make. We were hoping, up to the very last minute, to be able to announce that we would be back on the road this year,” Audet said in a statement.

“The safety of our volunteers and clients is our priority, so the hard choice to push our safe ride campaign to 2022 is ultimately the most reasonable one given the current health situation.”

Operation Red Nose promotes responsible behaviour to help deter impaired driving with its volunteers offering a chauffeur service free of charge. Any donations were redistributed to local youth and amateur sports initiatives.

In lieu of the service, the organization invites all motorists to always plan to safe ride home by calling a friend, cab or designating a sober driver ahead of time.

The service was also axed in October 2020 after consideration of the public health situation at the time.

