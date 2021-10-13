Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Operation Red Nose not offering Saskatchewan safe ride service in 2021

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 9:00 pm
For the second year in a row, Operation Red Nose will not operate in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
For the second year in a row, Operation Red Nose will not operate in Saskatchewan. Brandon Gonez / Global News

The safe ride service Operation Red Nose will not operate in Saskatchewan for the second year in a row.

The non-profit organization said it had no choice but to push the service to next holiday season since deploying the annual service depends, amongst other things, on the public health situation, read a press release on Wednesday.

Read more: Stolen Report Impaired Driver signs ‘frustrating,’ MADD Saskatoon says

Anne-Marie Audet, executive director at the national Operation Red Nose office, said they were really looking forward to bringing the service back in 2021.

“We have put a lot of thought into our decision, and it was a very hard one to make. We were hoping, up to the very last minute, to be able to announce that we would be back on the road this year,” Audet said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety of our volunteers and clients is our priority, so the hard choice to push our safe ride campaign to 2022 is ultimately the most reasonable one given the current health situation.”

Read more: Saskatchewan takes home 2 national awards for fighting impaired driving

Operation Red Nose promotes responsible behaviour to help deter impaired driving with its volunteers offering a chauffeur service free of charge. Any donations were redistributed to local youth and amateur sports initiatives.

In lieu of the service, the organization invites all motorists to always plan to safe ride home by calling a friend, cab or designating a sober driver ahead of time.

The service was also axed in October 2020 after consideration of the public health situation at the time.

Click to play video: 'Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?' Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan?
Why is the fight against impaired driving important in Saskatchewan? – Sep 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagImpaired Driving tagPublic health tagHoliday Season tagOperation Red Nose tagSafe Ride Home tagSafe Ride Service tagSaskatchewan Operation Red Nose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers