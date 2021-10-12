Menu

Crime

Woman killed in Manitoba highway crash involving alleged impaired driver

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 5:19 pm
RCMP Selkirk detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP

An 87-year-old woman was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in the RM of St. Clements.

Selkirk RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 44 and Provincial Road 206 around 7:15 p.m.

Police said their investigation has determined that the woman’s vehicle, headed north on PR 206, was stopped at the intersection and hit by an eastbound pickup truck when she proceeded onto the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Pedestrian, 29, killed in Wednesday night crash, say Winnipeg police

The driver of the pickup, a 62-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving causing death.

He was taken to hospital for minor injuries, and has since been released, with a pending court appearance scheduled for Dec. 17 in Selkirk.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate with a forensic collision reconstructionist and criminal collision investigators.

Suspect fleeing police led to fatal Provencher Boulevard crash: WPS
