York Regional Police officer charged with theft involving found property

A York Regional Police officer has been charged with several offences after an internal investigation, police said on Friday.

Investigators said an officer responded to a call in the town of Georgina regarding found property on Nov. 11, which he subsequently returned to the owner. However, police said the owner told investigators that only a portion of the property was returned.

After an internal investigation, 42-year-old David Runge was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of trust.

Runge has been a member of York Regional Police since 2004.

He will be appearing in a Newmarket court on Dec. 21.