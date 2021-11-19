Hamilton Tiger-Cats host Roughriders in regular season finale

Send this page to someone via email

A week after losing a pivotal game in Toronto, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will attempt to close out the regular season and enter the CFL playoffs on a high note when they host Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon.

The Ticats (7-6) lost their opportunity to claim top spot in the East Division after losing 31-12 last week against the Toronto Argonauts.

A victory against the Roughriders, or a loss by Montreal against Ottawa Friday night, would secure a home playoff game for Hamilton on Nov. 28 against the Alouettes.

CHML’s coverage of Saturday’s game begins with the pregame show at 3 p.m. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

Hamilton will have running back Don Jackson back on the field after he spent last week on the injured list with a groin injury.

Jackson ran for a total of 200 yards in back-to-back outings, both victories, and was a full participant at practice this week.

Days after they released kicker Taylor Bertolet, Hamilton will start Michael Domagala, who hasn’t played since Sept. 22.

Domagala has converted four of six field goal attempts this season, but he has also missed two extra point kicks, including a potential game-tying convert against Toronto in a 17-16 loss against the Argos.

The Riders (9-4), who have already secured second place in the West Division, will rest starting quarterback Cody Fajardo and have Isaac Harker start in his place.

Saskatchewan will host the Calgary Stampeders next Sunday in the Western Semifinal.