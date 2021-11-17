Hamilton Ticats 2021 team awards announced

Send this page to someone via email

The CFL has announced their 2021 team award winners, which include six Hamilton Tiger-Cats selections.

Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Topping the list is TiCats linebacker Simoni Lawrence who picks up two awards: Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

This is the fourth Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award on the TiCats for the 32-year-old native of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, but his first Most Outstanding Player.

Earlier this season, Lawrence was named a CFL Top Performer for Week 7 and a CFL Top Performer of the Month in September.

Most Outstanding Canadian

Defensive back Tunde Adeleke, 26, is a nominee for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian for the first time in his career.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

The award for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman goes to 28-year-old Brandon Revenberg for the second time in his career.

He previously earned the honour in 2018.

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

The Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award goes to linebacker Nic Cross.

Cross, 22, has appeared in 11 games for the Tiger-Cats so far in his rookie CFL season in 2021, registering two defensive tackles and 16 special teams tackles.

Most Outstanding Rookie

The Most Outstanding Rookie award goes to defensive back Desmond Lawrence.

The six-foot-one, 185 lb. native of Charlotte, North Carolina has appeared in 10 games for the Tiger-Cats with five starts at boundary corner this season, posting 22 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, one quarterback sack and two interceptions.

The award recipients were selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches and will advance to the next stage of voting in the lead-up to the 2021 CFL Awards.

The East and West Division finalists for the 2021 CFL Awards will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The 2021 CFL Awards will take place on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Hamilton Convention Centre. Beginning at 6 p.m. ET, the evening is one of the highlights of this year’s Grey Cup Week.

For the first time since its inception, the CFL Awards will be free and open to the public.

Seating will be limited and fans are invited to reserve their spots now at greycupfestival.ca.