Hamilton police officer facing additional charge for careless use of gun

A Hamilton police officer on suspension for allegedly pointing a service gun at a colleague in October is facing another careless use of a firearm charge in an unrelated incident, according to a spokesperson.

Investigators didn’t reveal the circumstances of the new offense, or when it occurred, but did say the new charge is in relation to an “on-duty” incident involving the accused.

Const. Brandon Terdik, with the service for under two years, was charged late last month for pointing and careless use of a gun in an Oct. 23 encounter with an on-duty officer while he was off-duty.

Terdik was sanctioned with pay and is set to face a court justice on Nov. 25.

“The matter is now before the courts,” Penman told Global News. “Out of respect for the court process, Hamilton Police Service will not be providing further comment.”

Penman did not reveal the length of the initial suspension but did say it’s likely the incidents will also go before a professional standards association (PSA) committee.

“The PSA process is put on hold until the criminal process is complete,” said Penman. “Once completed, it will be sent to professional standards.”