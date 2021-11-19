Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police officer facing additional charge for careless use of gun

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 3:30 pm
Hamilton police officer facing additional charge for careless use of gun - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton police officer on suspension for allegedly pointing a service gun at a colleague in October is facing another careless use of a firearm charge in an unrelated incident, according to a spokesperson.

Investigators didn’t reveal the circumstances of the new offense, or when it occurred, but did say the new charge is in relation to an “on-duty” incident involving the accused.

Const. Brandon Terdik, with the service for under two years, was charged late last month for pointing and careless use of a gun in an Oct. 23 encounter with an on-duty officer while he was off-duty.

Read more: Massage therapist facing additional charges in Niagara Region sex assault investigation

Terdik was sanctioned with pay and is set to face a court justice on Nov. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

“The matter is now before the courts,” Penman told Global News. “Out of respect for the court process, Hamilton Police Service will not be providing further comment.”

Penman did not reveal the length of the initial suspension but did say it’s likely the incidents will also go before a professional standards association (PSA) committee.

“The PSA process is put on hold until the criminal process is complete,” said Penman. “Once completed, it will be sent to professional standards.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario students to take home COVID-19 rapid tests for winter break' Ontario students to take home COVID-19 rapid tests for winter break
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagOfficer Charged tagjackie penman tagCareless Use of Firearm tagBrandon Terdik tagofficer pointing gun tagofficer points gun tagpointing servce firearm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers