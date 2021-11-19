Homeowners awake to burning smell, discover break and enter: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two young men are facing arson and break-and-enter charges after a string of events that ended in a lone vehicle collision outside Elie early Wednesday morning, police say.

It began shortly after midnight when Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter at a home on 60 Road North, southwest of Portage la Prairie.

The homeowners reported awaking to the smell of something burning, which led them to discover they’d been broken into and that the intruders had turned stove elements on.

RCMP say other items, including the residents’ vehicle, were also missing.

A few minutes later, Headingley RCMP responded to a single vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway three kilometres east of Elie in the RM of Cartier, where first responders were trying to treat two young men “who were agitated and uncooperative,” police said.

Mounties say they determined the car and other items inside were the same ones stolen earlier in the morning.

Officers arrested the 20-year-old driver from the RM of Portage la Prairie, who had several outstanding warrants, and took him to hospital.

RCMP also arrested the uninjured 17-year-old passenger from Long Plain First Nation.

Both are now in custody facing numerous charges, including break and enter, auto theft, theft, two counts of arson damaging property and endangering life, mischief, trespassing at night and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

One is also facing two counts of failing to comply.

