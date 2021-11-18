Menu

Comments

Crime

Four fires in two days at northern First Nation believed to be arson, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 11:48 am
A house fire at Bunibonibee Cree Nation in northern Manitoba. View image in full screen
A house fire at Bunibonibee Cree Nation in northern Manitoba. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a series of fires at Bunibonibee Cree Nation, which they say are being treated as arson.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, officers at the Oxford House detachment were called to a fire in a storage building in the central area of the northern Manitoba community. While the building was a complete loss and there was minor damage to neighbouring structures, no one was injured in the incident.

The charred result of a vehicle fire at Bunibonibee Cree Nation. View image in full screen
The charred result of a vehicle fire at Bunibonibee Cree Nation. RCMP Manitoba

Less than an hour later, police said they were called to a vehicle fire in the same area. No one was injured in that fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The next morning at around 3:35 a.m., police were called to another structure fire, this time at a home in the Mud Lake area of the First Nation. Although the building was completely destroyed, the residents were able to safely escape.

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a fourth fire at Bunibonibee was reported, but in this incident, the blaze was extinguished before much damage was caused.

Police say they believe the fires were started as a result of arson, and are working with the Office of the Fire Commissioner in the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
