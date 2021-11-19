Peterborough health officials confirm first influenza case in more than year

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported the first local lab-confirmed case of seasonal influenza on Friday.

The first case was the influenza A-strain, the health unit reports. It’s the first lab-confirmed case reported since early 2020. There were zero lab-confirmed influenza cases or outbreaks during the 2020-2021 surveillance season, the health unit said Friday afternoon.

There were three influenza outbreaks in long-term care and retirement residences during the previous season.

“The case is lab-confirmed for influenza, and we now know that seasonal influenza is circulating in our community,” said Dr. Ian Gemmill, acting medical officer of health. “Usually there are more cases of influenza in the community than are reported by the lab, so we strongly encourage residents to get their influenza vaccination to protect themselves and others, as it’s still early in the season.”

The health unit says the current flu shot protects against two types of influenza A and two types of influenza B strains.

“The flu shot is free and recommended for everyone over six months of age,” the health unit stated. “It is especially important for people with a weakened immune system, chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, young children, the elderly and anyone who takes care of people in these groups.”

Flu shots are available at many pharmacies and physician offices. The health unit is holding flu shot clinics for children under two and their families without a primary healthcare provider on Thursday, Dec. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 13, for children that require a second dose.

To book an appointment, call 705-743-1000, ext. 507. For a listing of pharmacies offering free flu shots, visit www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca/flu.

