Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick public sector workers ratify five-year contract after 16-day strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2021 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick government, CUPE resume talks' New Brunswick government, CUPE resume talks
After days of no movement on either side of the ongoing labour dispute in New Brunswick, both sides have returned to the bargaining table. Premier Blaine Higgs says talks began on Nov. 11 and they are continuing. Nathalie Sturgeon has the story.

More than 20,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees in New Brunswick officially ratified a contract deal today, following a 16-day strike that paralyzed the province’s public school system.

Union leaders confirmed that 10 of the 11 locals that voted in favour of a strike have accepted a tentative deal reached last Saturday.

Read more: N.B. students back to class Monday after province and CUPE reach agreement

The five-year agreement includes a two per cent raise in each year, as well as a 25-cent-per-hour wage increase in each year, and significant improvements for casual workers.

Union president Steve Drost says it’s the first time the union has secured a fair wage increase in at least 15 years.

Read more: New Brunswick reaches tentative deal with striking CUPE workers

Story continues below advertisement

Public schools across the province reopened Monday after the tentative agreement was reached.

Among those who went on strike were workers in education, health, transportation, infrastructure and employees at community colleges.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Strike tagCUPE tagCUPE strike tagCUPE NB tagCUPE New Brunswick tagnew brunswick cupe strike tagNew Brunswick Strike tagpublic sector strike tagnew brunswick public sector strike tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers