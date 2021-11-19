New Brunswick public sector workers ratify five-year contract after 16-day strike

Send this page to someone via email

More than 20,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees in New Brunswick officially ratified a contract deal today, following a 16-day strike that paralyzed the province’s public school system.

Union leaders confirmed that 10 of the 11 locals that voted in favour of a strike have accepted a tentative deal reached last Saturday.

The five-year agreement includes a two per cent raise in each year, as well as a 25-cent-per-hour wage increase in each year, and significant improvements for casual workers.

Union president Steve Drost says it’s the first time the union has secured a fair wage increase in at least 15 years.

Public schools across the province reopened Monday after the tentative agreement was reached.

Among those who went on strike were workers in education, health, transportation, infrastructure and employees at community colleges.