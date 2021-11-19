Healthcare professionals weigh in on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Today, Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 — confirmed in a statement. The vaccine for kids is the next step in getting the province and country closer to being completely vaccinated.

Saskatchewan healthcare professionals are weighing in on the recent approval announcement.

“Plan for getting your child vaccinated,” Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “That is the most important long-term strategy for us to come out of our current risk of a fifth surge, and to come out of the pandemic as a province and a country.”

When a Saskatoon pediatrician, Dr. Ayisha Kurji, initially heard about the vaccine rollout for kids, she said she was excited, not only as a pediatrician, but as a mother.

“This is the age group that my children fall in, so I’m extra excited about it,” said Dr. Kurji. “[There’s] so much relief because it just means it’s that extra layer of protection for them.”

She adds that all kids have been so good throughout the pandemic especially in wearing masks, hand-washing and social distancing. There will still be those with concerns about a vaccine for kids, and Dr. Kurji says it’s important for parents to keep in mind to not only protect your own children, but others as well.

“Also knowing that helps us protect the people we see who are still younger than 5, who aren’t able to be vaccinated,” she said.

It means that extra level of anxiety is going away, she added.

But the approval of the vaccine for kids may not be to everyone’s liking. Healthcare professionals are hearing concerns from parents about the vaccine.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) president Dr. Katharine Smart says the biggest question she hears from parents “is the vaccine is safe?”

“What we know so far about that is largely of what we learned primarily in the 12-17 age group. Most children are experiencing very minor side effects,” she said. “We will soon be learning more about the [5-11] age group, but what we know so far from the data we have, which is just over 3,000 children, is they were seeing mostly minor side effects.”

She adds that some of those minor side effects included arm pain, fatigue, headache and fever, which are short-lived.

“It’s something we’re all certainly monitoring and watching,” said Dr. Smart. “I think it’ll be great for parents to keep bringing their questions to their healthcare provider.”

According to Health Canada statement, in addition to the approval, a shipment of kid-sized doses will follow shortly after. This comes two days after Health Canada received a submission from Moderna for approval of its vaccine for kids 6-11-year-olds.

Health Canada states they will be publishing multiple documents related to this decision, including a high-level summary of the evidence it reviewed. Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety of this vaccine, and will take action if any safety concerns are identified.