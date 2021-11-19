Waterloo police investigate after teen assaulted in Elmira

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after they say a teen girl was assaulted by an unknown man in Elmira.

Police say the stranger has approached the girl on two separate occasions with the first instance occurring about two weeks ago on Church Street West.

They say the two had a brief interaction before she was able to find a safe place.

Then on Tuesday, at around 8:30 a.m., police say the man approached her once again on Mockingbird Drive. This time he allegedly assaulted her before he took off on foot.

Police say the girl was not physically harmed in either instance.

They describe the suspect as 30 to 40 years old, six feet tall, clean shaven, and wearing glasses, a black hooded jacket, black toque, black mask and black pyjama pants.