Sports

Toronto puts home win streak on the line against Pittsburgh

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 19, 2021 3:12 am

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (12-5-1, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -166, Penguins +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Pittsburgh looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Maple Leafs are 8-3-1 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference shooting 33.9 shots per game while averaging 2.7 goals.

Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began
The Penguins are 5-5-1 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with six.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Pittsburgh won 7-1. Drew O’Connor scored two goals for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 16 points, scoring eight goals and registering eight assists. Auston Matthews has 13 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with six goals and has 13 points. Kasperi Kapanen has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 9-1-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
