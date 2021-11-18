Keremeos, B.C. official says Similkameen River levels near normal

Send this page to someone via email

The Similkameen River has started to recede after prompting evacuation alerts for properties within 500 metres of the river in Keremeos, B.C.

A spokesperson for the Village of Keremeos told Global News that all of the evacuation alerts issued on Nov. 15 have now been lifted.

The news comes as a relief for longtime Keremeos resident Tom Callaway.

“I’m glad to see the river going down,” Callaway said. “It came down a couple feet the other day and then another six today. We are for the most part out of trouble.”

Callaway added he was shocked at how quickly the river swelled, when, “Just two days ago it was the highest I’ve seen since 2018.”

Although the river is receding, The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s Emergency Operations Centre is again urging residents to avoid fast-moving water and to be aware of fallen or unstable trees, utility poles or damaged gas and power lines.

The RDOS EOC is currently working to assess flooded areas throughout the community.

“We are working with Indigenous communities, member municipalities, fire departments, and community partners to ensure the safety of residents and to make sure everyone is getting necessary supplies,” the RDOS EOC said in a statement.

Highway 3 also reopened between Princeton and Keremeos to allow trucks into Princeton. Highway 3 is now cleared between Taylor Mill and Old Hedley roads. The highway remains closed between Princeton and Hope.

However, the RDOS EOC is asking residents to avoid all unnecessary travel.

