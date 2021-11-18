Group uses power boat to move people, respond to help along B.C.’s Highway 1

Send this page to someone via email

What used to be a road for cars and trucks has become a thoroughfare for boats.

Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., remains closed Thursday after torrential rain struck the region earlier in the week. There is no timeline for reopening.

Chilliwack resident Jonathan Reeves has been using his powerboat to ‘drive’ up and down the stretch of highway, rescuing stranded pets and shuttling people between Whatcom Road and Chilliwack.

“I have a friend whose mom had surgery in Chilliwack and that was the only way to get her back to Chilliwack,” Reeves said.

Another volunteer, Riley Roseboom, was evacuated from his Abbotsford home due to the flooding but he also went to get out and help.

“It’s our community, our home,” he said. “We do what we can to help, help other farmers.”

Floodwaters began to rise again on Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie Thursday afternoon, police warned.

Abbotsford police took to Twitter around 1 p.m. to issue what they said was an urgent plea.

“Within the last hour the water level within the eastern part of the Sumas Prairie is beginning to rise,” police said.

“Roadways that were dry an hour ago, now have flowing water. We are seeing people not respecting barriers and police direction causing public safety concerns.”

Six hundred people have been evacuated due to the flooding in Abbotsford, B.C., city officials said Thursday morning.

