Two Quinte West, Ont. residents facing drug charges

Thirty-year-old Adam Frivalt and 29-year-old Rachelle Hazelton are facing a series of drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant by the Ontario Provincial Police.

At 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2021, the OPP Community Street Crime Units of Quinte West and Central Hastings along with the OPP Emergency Response Team found suspected fentanyl and cocaine in a Trenton apartment on Adrian Court, according to police.

Police also also found drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police estimate the drugs seized have a street value of about $9,000.

Frivalt and Hazelton are both facing two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and one charge for possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Frivalt has also been charged with failing to comply with his probation order.

Hazelton has been released on an undertaking is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Dec. 20, 2021.

