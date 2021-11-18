COVID-19: B.C. reports 468 new cases, 9 deaths as flooding threatens vaccine deliveries

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 468 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with nine additional deaths as the effects of flooding and landslide threatened to interrupt vaccine deliveries.

The update saw the province’s seven-day average for new cases fall to 410, and left B.C. with 3,345 active cases.

Of the new cases, 173 were in the Fraser Health region, 69 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 85 were in the Interior Health region, 68 were in the Northern Health region and 72 were in the Island Health region. One case involved someone from outside of Canada.

There were 355 active cases in hospital, including 110 in critical or intensive care.

The Ministry of Health said 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 87 per cent of those eligible have had two doses.

It said the 22 per cent of British Columbians who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted for 60.4 per cent of cases over the last week and 70.3 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Earlier Thursday, Pfizer warned that the devastating floods and landslides that have virtually isolated B.C.’s Lower Mainland would result in delays of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the province.

The company said it was working with third-party distributors on “mitigation plans” to address the delays.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 214,150 total cases, while 2,290 people have died.

