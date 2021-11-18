Hamilton Police seek public’s help in identifying serial robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are attempting to identify a serial robbery suspect they believe is responsible for four commercial robberies in the downtown core.

On Nov. 11, 2021 just before 4:30 a.m., police say they were called to the Hasty Market at 225 John St. S., near Charlton Ave. E., for a man who demanded cash while armed with a weapon.

Officers say he took off on foot down Young Street.

Later that day shortly after 10:00 p.m., police say the same suspect went into the Big Bee Convenience Store at 155 Hunter St. W. at Caroline St. S. , stating he had a gun and demanding cash. Again, they say he took off on foot down Caroline St.

The next day, just after 6pm police say he went back to the same Big Bee Convenience Store and demanded cash.

This time, officers say he was unsuccessful in taking off with money, but within minutes of leaving, he went to Durant Milk at 12 Robinson St, and after a brief struggle with an employee, fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Police have released a tweet with images of the suspect and describe him as follows:

• Male, white

• 25-35 years-of-age

• 5’9 to 5’11 in height

• Medium build

• Shaved head

• Numerous tattoos on both his hands

#HamOnt do you recognize this suspect?

He has been committing robberies in the downtown core and Hamilton Police require your assistance in identifying him.

The investigation has been taken over by the Break and Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery (BEAR) Branch and detectives are appealing to area residents and businesses to review their security cameras for these dates and times and to contact police.

If you can identify the suspect or have information regarding these robberies please contact Detective Constable Patrick Cole at 905-546-8936 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com