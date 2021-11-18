Menu

Crime

Police release image of vehicle after fatal Toronto drive-by shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 2:59 pm
Police released this image on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police released this image on Thursday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle after a drive-by shooting in Scarborough that left a 23-year-old man dead earlier this week.

Police said that on Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near Orton Park Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Officers arrived and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Scarborough

He has been identified as Ajax resident Abdulmoaize Popal.

Police said a light-coloured SUV, believed to be a Subaru, was seen fleeing the area north on Orton Park Road.

Investigators released an image of the vehicle Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

