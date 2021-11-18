Police release image of vehicle after fatal Toronto drive-by shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle after a drive-by shooting in Scarborough that left a 23-year-old man dead earlier this week.

Police said that on Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near Orton Park Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

Officers arrived and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Ajax resident Abdulmoaize Popal.

Police said a light-coloured SUV, believed to be a Subaru, was seen fleeing the area north on Orton Park Road.

Investigators released an image of the vehicle Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

