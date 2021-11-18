Calgary youth worker facing more charges as second victim comes forward

Send this page to someone via email

A former Calgary basketball coach and youth worker charged with sexually assaulting a teenager is facing more charges.

Calgary police say a second victim came forward in January of this year.

The person alleged starting in 2018 — when he was 16 years old — was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a man employed as his youth worker in a program with Hull Services, a residential youth mental health care facility.

Sean Maheu, 39, is facing several sex charges.

Maheu was charged in January with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

Police launched an investigation in November 2020, after a victim came forward to police, saying he had been sexually assaulted by his coach on multiple occasions.

“We acknowledge that it can be very confusing for a young person experiencing exploitation by someone in a position of trust,” said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle with the Calgary Police Service sexual assault investigative unit.

“In this instance, the victim reported assaults that began in 2018 and we want to ensure people are aware that there is no time limit for victims to report a sexual assault in Canada.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "In this instance, the victim reported assaults that began in 2018 and we want to ensure people are aware that there is no time limit for victims to report a sexual assault in Canada."

Maheu is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.

For more information on how to recognize the signs of child abuse and what to do if you suspect a child or youth is being abused, please visit the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre website at www.lunacentre.ca.