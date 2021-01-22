Former Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual assault of teen

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a former basketball coach with the sexual assault of a teenage boy several years ago,

Police launched an investigation in November 2020 after the victim came forward to police, saying he had been sexually assaulted by his coach on multiple occasions.

Read more: Calgary police investigating 15 reported sexual assaults on women walking alone

Police said the victim began playing in the Genesis Basketball league in the summer of 2016. He was 14 years old at the time.

“The coach befriended the victim, often driving him to basketball games and practices, school and other locations,” police said in a Friday news release. “The victim also spent time at the coach’s residence, where some of the assaults took place.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, police charged 38-year-old Sean Maheu with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

For more information on how to recognize signs of child abuse, visit the Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre’s website.