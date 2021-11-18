Wounded teen arrested in connection to recent Kitchener shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

One of the teens injured in a recent Kitchener shooting was allegedly the gunman, say Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting on Huber Street in Kitchener on Nov. 13 at around 9:30 p.m.

The officers arrived to find a 17-year-old Kitchener boy with a gunshot wound causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

Police describe the shooting as targetted.

A little while later, police were called after a 16-year-old Kitchener boy visited an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police arrested that teen on Thursday morning, charging him with attempted murder, breach of probation as well as several weapons related offences.

A police spokesperson told Global News they were still investigating to see if the suspect’s gunshot wounds were self-inflicted or if there was another shooter involved.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Const. Andre Johnson said in an email.

“Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”