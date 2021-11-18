Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wounded teen arrested in connection to recent Kitchener shooting: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 2:23 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say one of the teens recently injured in a recent Kitchener shooting was allegedly the gunman. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say one of the teens recently injured in a recent Kitchener shooting was allegedly the gunman. Global News

One of the teens injured in a recent Kitchener shooting was allegedly the gunman, say Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting on Huber Street in Kitchener on Nov. 13 at around 9:30 p.m.

Read more: 2 teens left injured after ‘targeted’ shooting incident in Kitchener: police

The officers arrived to find a 17-year-old Kitchener boy with a gunshot wound causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

Police describe the shooting as targetted.

A little while later, police were called after a 16-year-old Kitchener boy visited an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police arrested that teen on Thursday morning, charging him with attempted murder, breach of probation as well as several weapons related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Joyride on Kitchener baseball diamond caused costly damage

A police spokesperson told Global News they were still investigating to see if the suspect’s gunshot wounds were self-inflicted or if there was another shooter involved.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Const. Andre Johnson said in an email.

“Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener shooting tagWaterloo shooting tagKitchener guns tagHuber Street Kitchener tagKitchener teen arrested Huber Street shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers