Suspect on the run after morning stabbing in Montreal

Police are searching for a man in his 40s in connection with a stabbing Thursday morning in Montreal’s Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the armed assault happened at around 10:30 a.m. on des Carrières Street near the intersection of d’Iberville Street.

Bergeron said the incident began with two men arguing on the street.

“During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at the upper body,” Bergeron said.

The victim, also believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

Police are still waiting for an update on his health status but don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.

“He was conscious and breathing,” Bergeron said of the moment the victim was taken to hospital.

Bergeron said police are searching for the suspect, who was identified by witnesses at the scene.

No arrests have been made.