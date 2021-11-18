Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect on the run after morning stabbing in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 2:00 pm
A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon in connection with the stabbing of his mother. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. View image in full screen
A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon in connection with the stabbing of his mother. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. File/Global News

Police are searching for a man in his 40s in connection with a stabbing Thursday morning in Montreal’s Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the armed assault happened at around 10:30 a.m. on des Carrières Street near the intersection of d’Iberville Street.

Read more: ‘It makes no sense’: Montreal mayor, police chief speak out after teen’s murder

Bergeron said the incident began with two men arguing on the street.

“During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim at the upper body,” Bergeron said.

The victim, also believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

Read more: Montreal police investigating attempted murder of 69-year-old Rivière-des-Prairies man

Story continues below advertisement

Police are still waiting for an update on his health status but don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.

“He was conscious and breathing,” Bergeron said of the moment the victim was taken to hospital.

Bergeron said police are searching for the suspect, who was identified by witnesses at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagStabbing tagSPVM tagmontreal stabbing tagRosemont stabbing tagDes Carrières tagMan stabbed in Rosemont tagMontreal knife stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers