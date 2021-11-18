Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 720 new infections as active cases soar to almost 6,100

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Mixed feelings following softening of restrictions in Quebec' COVID-19: Mixed feelings following softening of restrictions in Quebec
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions is creating a lot of excitement in nightlife circles and some concern in Quebec high schools. Nov. 15 is the first day dancing and karaoke singing are allowed again at bars and clubs. As Dan Spector reports, it's also the first day masks are no longer mandatory in class for high school students.

Quebec is reporting another 720 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two more deaths as the health crisis persists.

To date, Quebec has recorded 436,804 infections and 419,156 recoveries bringing the number of active cases to just under 6,100.

Of the new infections, 432 were among people who were not vaccinated or less than two weeks removed from a first dose of vaccine.

Read more: Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 on Friday: sources

Hospitalizations increased by 10 with 20 new patients admitted and 10 discharged. Of the 205 people hospitalized, 46 were in the ICU.

People who are unvaccinated are 15,9 times more likely to be hospitalized after becoming infected with the virus than someone who is fully vaccinated, according to the health ministry’s latest data.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 11,094 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the total to more than 13,43 million doses.

So far, 88,6 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over is adequately vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec drops vaccination mandate for health-care workers

Quebec authorities reported on Thursday that 329 health-care workers have been suspended without pay over their refusal to be tested for COVID-19.

Testing became a requirement for those in the health network who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 after the government backtracked on its vaccination mandate at the beginning of the month.

The province abandoned the measure altogether, saying the health-care network couldn’t afford to lose thousands of non-vaccinated employees.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagQuebec Numbers tagQuebec COVID-19 case count tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers