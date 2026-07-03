Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Virtual platform aims to provide quicker access to New Brunswick health care

By Reeti Rohilla Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 4:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Virtual care promising quicker access amid health care challenges for Maritimers'
Virtual care promising quicker access amid health care challenges for Maritimers
Getting timely healthcare remains a challenge for many Maritimers. New Brunswick's latest attempt to improve access is a new virtual care platform. It's aimed at helping patients get quicker non-emergency care while easing pressure on the healthcare system. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla has more on how virtual care systems are working.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Getting timely health care remains a challenge for many Maritimers.

New Brunswick’s’ latest attempt to improve access is a new virtual care platform aimed at helping patients get quick non-emergency care while easing pressure on the health-care system.

The province replaced its previous platform with the new Virtual Care NB.

Instead of sending everyone down the same path, patients answer a series of questions and are directed to the type of care that best matches their need.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That could be a virtual appointment, a pharmacist, mental health services or, if necessary, the emergency department.

“(We) are very encouraged by the fact that there is now triage at the start of your consult, where a system is actually evaluating what you’re calling for, what your symptoms are, what type of care are you actually looking for,” said Dr. Carl Boucher, New Brunswick Medical Society president.

Story continues below advertisement

Boucher hopes the shift will cater to specific patient needs, taking some burden off a system that is stretched thin.

The platform can be accessed through MyHealthNB, the Virtual Care NB website or by calling 811.

“Virtual care is essential in our province but it will never replace a proper longitudinal relationship between a primary caregiver, such as a family doctor, and the patient,” said Boucher.

“Some patients would not come to the office because of financial reasons or travel reason or it’s too far. So, it opens a lot of doors but needs to be taken with a grain of salt.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices