Virtual platform aims to provide quicker access to New Brunswick health care

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Getting timely health care remains a challenge for many Maritimers.

New Brunswick’s’ latest attempt to improve access is a new virtual care platform aimed at helping patients get quick non-emergency care while easing pressure on the health-care system.

The province replaced its previous platform with the new Virtual Care NB.

Instead of sending everyone down the same path, patients answer a series of questions and are directed to the type of care that best matches their need.

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That could be a virtual appointment, a pharmacist, mental health services or, if necessary, the emergency department.

“(We) are very encouraged by the fact that there is now triage at the start of your consult, where a system is actually evaluating what you’re calling for, what your symptoms are, what type of care are you actually looking for,” said Dr. Carl Boucher, New Brunswick Medical Society president.

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Boucher hopes the shift will cater to specific patient needs, taking some burden off a system that is stretched thin.

The platform can be accessed through MyHealthNB, the Virtual Care NB website or by calling 811.

“Virtual care is essential in our province but it will never replace a proper longitudinal relationship between a primary caregiver, such as a family doctor, and the patient,” said Boucher.

“Some patients would not come to the office because of financial reasons or travel reason or it’s too far. So, it opens a lot of doors but needs to be taken with a grain of salt.”

For more on this story, watch the video above.