Health

COVID-19: Quebec drops vaccination mandate for health-care workers

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec easing restrictions for dancing, masks in class and ski hills' Quebec easing restrictions for dancing, masks in class and ski hills
WATCH: Quebec easing restrictions for dancing, masks in class and ski hills

Quebec is dropping its enforced COVID-19 vaccination mandate among health-care workers, government officials announced Wednesday.

After pushing back its deadline multiple times, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the province will abandon the measure altogether, as the health-care network can’t afford to lose the thousands of non-vaccinated workers.

READ MORE: Quebec to remove mask mandate in high schools, lift ban on dancing, karaoke

Dubé said 14,000 health-care workers haven’t received a first dose, and of those, 5,000 are in direct contact with patients.

Health officials say 97 per cent of workers in the heath network are vaccinated.

The minister added that all new health-care employees will have to be fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated staff will be obliged to get tested for COVID three times a week, and those who don’t comply will be suspended without pay.

Story continues below advertisement

–more to come

