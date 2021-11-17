Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP make arrests after Manitoba khat bust

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 10:49 pm
RCMP make arrests after Manitoba khat bust - image View image in full screen
RCMP/Submitted photo

A Winnipeg semi-truck driver and his Edmonton passenger were arrested after being busted for possession of a drug called khat.

RCMP pulled over the truck on Monday on Highway 1, near Highway 11 in the RM of Reynolds.

Officers found nearly 20 kilograms of cathine, which is commonly known as khat.

READ MORE: Khat at the border

Khat contains a mild stimulant and users chew khat leaves to induce a mild feeling of euphoria or excitement.

The 21-year-old driver and his 28-year-old passenger from Edmonton were both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP make arrests after Manitoba khat bust - image View image in full screen

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba tagDrugs tagDrug Bust tagSeized tagkhat tagReynolds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers