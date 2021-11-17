RCMP make arrests after Manitoba khat bust

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg semi-truck driver and his Edmonton passenger were arrested after being busted for possession of a drug called khat.

RCMP pulled over the truck on Monday on Highway 1, near Highway 11 in the RM of Reynolds.

Officers found nearly 20 kilograms of cathine, which is commonly known as khat.

READ MORE: Khat at the border

Khat contains a mild stimulant and users chew khat leaves to induce a mild feeling of euphoria or excitement.

The 21-year-old driver and his 28-year-old passenger from Edmonton were both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Advertisement