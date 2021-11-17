Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon home to 3rd million-dollar lottery winner in just over 3 weeks

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 17, 2021 7:37 pm
Saskatoon has seen million-dollar lottery wins in 22 days. View image in full screen
Saskatoon has seen million-dollar lottery wins in 22 days. Sask Lotteries / Supplied

In just over three weeks, three lottery tickets — worth at least $1,000,000 each – were purchased in Saskatoon and have come up winners.

Sask Lotteries said Marilyn Longman recently discovered she had won $1,000,000 on Lotto 6-49’s Nov. 10 draw.

“I was in complete shock,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I had a hard time breathing because I was just so excited!”

“I was thinking, ‘It’s not April 1st today; it’s not April Fool’s Day. This is no joke!’”

Read more: Retired Guelph man wins $50,000 playing Instant Bingo

The Saskatoon local said she doesn’t have any big plans for her windfall but is looking forward to having less financial stress in the years to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Longman purchased her winning ticket with number 31085475-02 from the Co-op Westview Centre at 1624 33rd St. W.

There appears to be some luck in and around the Bridge City lately.

On the Nov. 3 Western 649 draw, Brian Taylor won $2 million with a ticket purchased from the Shell Select located at 1828 McOrmond Dr.

Last month, Matthew Poppel also got some good news with a $55-million lottery ticket he purchased at Pinnacle Gas & Food – Faithfull, located at 209A – 2750 Faithfull Ave. Sask Lotteries said this was the second-largest jackpot won in the province’s history.

Poppel’s ticket exactly matched the seven main draw numbers on the Oct. 19 Lotto Max draw: 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50. Taylor’s winning numbers were 6, 17, 31, 33, 38 and 48.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert' Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert
Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert

Another one of Saskatchewan’s newest millionaires won big on a jackpot at Dakota Dunes Casino, which is located 20 minutes south of Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a windfall of $1,573,777 for Lanford Montgrand on Nov. 8.

This was also the second time Montgrand won in the casino this year after hitting a $64,550 jackpot in August.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon News tagLottery tagLotto tagLottery win tagLottery Ticket tagwinning streak tagSask Lotteries tagLuck tagSaskatoon Luck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers