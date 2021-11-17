Saskatoon home to 3rd million-dollar lottery winner in just over 3 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

In just over three weeks, three lottery tickets — worth at least $1,000,000 each – were purchased in Saskatoon and have come up winners.

Sask Lotteries said Marilyn Longman recently discovered she had won $1,000,000 on Lotto 6-49’s Nov. 10 draw.

“I was in complete shock,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I had a hard time breathing because I was just so excited!”

“I was thinking, ‘It’s not April 1st today; it’s not April Fool’s Day. This is no joke!’”

The Saskatoon local said she doesn’t have any big plans for her windfall but is looking forward to having less financial stress in the years to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Longman purchased her winning ticket with number 31085475-02 from the Co-op Westview Centre at 1624 33rd St. W.

There appears to be some luck in and around the Bridge City lately.

On the Nov. 3 Western 649 draw, Brian Taylor won $2 million with a ticket purchased from the Shell Select located at 1828 McOrmond Dr.

Last month, Matthew Poppel also got some good news with a $55-million lottery ticket he purchased at Pinnacle Gas & Food – Faithfull, located at 209A – 2750 Faithfull Ave. Sask Lotteries said this was the second-largest jackpot won in the province’s history.

Poppel’s ticket exactly matched the seven main draw numbers on the Oct. 19 Lotto Max draw: 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50. Taylor’s winning numbers were 6, 17, 31, 33, 38 and 48.

1:51 Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert

Another one of Saskatchewan’s newest millionaires won big on a jackpot at Dakota Dunes Casino, which is located 20 minutes south of Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a windfall of $1,573,777 for Lanford Montgrand on Nov. 8.

This was also the second time Montgrand won in the casino this year after hitting a $64,550 jackpot in August.